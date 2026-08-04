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Merton culvert failure, Highway E closed to through traffic

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Merton
Published August 4, 2026 8:16 PM CDT
Published August 4, 2026 8:16 PM CDT
article

Culvert fails on County Highway E in Merton (Courtesy: Waukesha County Department of Public Works)

The Brief

    • The Waukesha County DPW shut down a stretch of highway in Merton.
    • A culvert failed on CTH-E between CTH-Q and CTH-VV.
    • It's not clear how long the road will be closed. 

MERTON, Wis. - The Waukesha County Department of Public Works shut down a stretch of highway in Merton after a culvert failed.

Merton culvert failure

What we know:

On Tuesday, the county DPW said County Highway E is closed to through traffic between County Highway Q and County Highway VV. A box culvert failed at the Oconomowoc River tributary between the river and Lake Keesus.

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The department posted a photo of the failed roadway, which is roughly a half-mile north of CTH-VV. Barricades are being put in place, but it will remain closed to through traffic due to safety concerns.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how long the road will be closed. The county did not provide an estimate on how much it could cost to repair the culvert and pavement.

Muskego culvert failure

Dig deeper:

It's the second time this year that a culvert failure has shut down a Waukesha County road. In late May, the Muskego Police Department shut down Dam Road between State Highway 36 and Kelsey Drive.

The Source:  

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