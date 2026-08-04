Merton culvert failure, Highway E closed to through traffic

article

The Brief The Waukesha County DPW shut down a stretch of highway in Merton. A culvert failed on CTH-E between CTH-Q and CTH-VV. It's not clear how long the road will be closed.



The Waukesha County Department of Public Works shut down a stretch of highway in Merton after a culvert failed.

Merton culvert failure

What we know:

On Tuesday, the county DPW said County Highway E is closed to through traffic between County Highway Q and County Highway VV. A box culvert failed at the Oconomowoc River tributary between the river and Lake Keesus.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The department posted a photo of the failed roadway, which is roughly a half-mile north of CTH-VV. Barricades are being put in place, but it will remain closed to through traffic due to safety concerns.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how long the road will be closed. The county did not provide an estimate on how much it could cost to repair the culvert and pavement.

Dig deeper:

It's the second time this year that a culvert failure has shut down a Waukesha County road. In late May, the Muskego Police Department shut down Dam Road between State Highway 36 and Kelsey Drive.