The Brief The Muskego Police Department shut down a stretch of Dam Road in late May. An inspection found culverts beneath the road are failing, posing a safety risk. The city's mayor provided an update on possible repairs and reopening of the road.



A section of Muskego's Dam Road remains closed after police determined failing culverts posed an immediate safety risk, but the city's mayor suggested Thursday that it could reopen – at least temporarily – in the near future.

Dam Road closed

The backstory:

The Muskego Police Department shut down Dam Road, between State Highway 36 and Kelsey Drive, on May 29. An inspection found two culverts, which run underneath the road, were failing, which posed an immediate safety risk.

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When could Dam Road reopen?

What they're saying:

Police said further updates would be posted on the city's website. While that has not happened since, Mayor Rick Petfalski did post an update on his Facebook page Thursday.

Petflaski said an inspection last winter rated the culvert at a "4 out of 10," but its condition dropped to "2 out of 10" after significant deterioration spotted this spring prompted a follow-up inspection.

Dam Road closed in Muskego due to failing culverts (May 29, 2026)

What's next:

The Muskego Common Council considered three options, Petfalski said:

Repair the culvert immediately at an estimated cost of $250,000. Keep the road closed until the state decides which grants it could issue to fund a majority of repair costs, a timeline that could take until next spring to reopen the road. Wait until July to learn if the city could receive a grant of up to $50,000 for a temporary repair that would reopen the road until a permanent fix can be finished next spring.

Petfalski said the Common Council settled on the third option because it "provides the best balance of fiscal responsibility and restoring access to the roadway as quickly as possible."

A specific timeline has not yet been determined.