Mequon Rotary Park all-user inclusive playground proposed

Mequon leaders are considering a plan to build an all-user inclusive playground at Rotary Park. On Tuesday, April 2, the Mequon Park and Open Space Board approved a resolution for the park.

The playground would be installed in an expanded area where a playground currently sits – adjacent to the Rotary Pavilion.

Thiensville-Mequon Rotary Club has already engaged Zimmerman Architectural Studios and worked with an equipment manufacturer to prepare initial concept plans for the playground. The plans include various improvements, landscaping, improved paths and other playground features.

No City of Mequon funds will be utilized for the planning effort, according to an agenda item for the City of Mequon.