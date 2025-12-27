The Brief A deer slammed into the side of a moving cargo van in Mequon. The deer was stunned but, after a few seconds, got up and walked off. Photos showed the aftermath – a good-sized dent, but no other significant damage.



A deer slammed into the side of a moving cargo van in Mequon, leaving a sizable dent but seemingly dodging serious injury, on Christmas Eve.

What they're saying:

Viewer video captured several deer darting across Highland Road near the Milwaukee Area Technical College Mequon Campus. One of them ran into traffic and slammed into the side of the van.

The deer was stunned but, after a few seconds, got up and walked off.

FOX6 News tracked down the van, which belongs to Tru Heating & Cooling Services LLC. Photos showed the aftermath – a good-sized dent, but no other significant damage. The driver was not hurt.

Deer slams into cargo van, leaves dent (Courtesy: Tru Heating & Cooling Services LLC)