Mequon car crash into building; driver injured, cited

An 89-year-old Mequon woman was injured after crashing into a building Tuesday morning, Aug. 31.

Police said the crash, on Mequon Road just west of Port Washington Road, was reported around 11:30 a.m. The incident began on the south side of the street when, police say, the woman hit her gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.

The car went across Mequon road and collided with a building on the north side of Mequon road.

The woman's injuries were minor and she was taken to the hospital. Police said her car was totaled and she was also cited.