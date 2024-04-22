Taking control of mental health; Milwaukee students face issue at summit

Milwaukee students are learning to take control of their mental health. They faced the issue head-on at a summit on Monday, April 22.

"I've been learning a lot of new things," said Brighton Mosley, a student.

"I felt really connected. I was in a safe space with everyone here," said Federico Navarro, a student.

The 3rd annual Black and Latino Awareness Symposium at Marquette University was a day-long event aimed to educate and raise mental health awareness.

"One of the things I learned is to feel confident in yourself and not be afraid to express your emotions in who you are," Mosley said.

Experts gave those at the seminar tools to use health coping habits like breathing and expressing feelings to others. They also provided support and resources to help the students navigate through life.

"Our Black and Latino males don't have safe spaces. We need to be able to create safe spaces in order for awareness to happen," said Harry Evans, Heal Black Man movement founder.

Harry Evans

"We wanted to provide avenues for them and have access to the different resources available to them here in city," said Paul Moga, Department of Black and Latino Male Achievement (BLMA) coordinator.

Paul Moga

The resources have left a positive impact on the students.

"I feel like now in this current time. I feel more able to open up more about how I feel," Navarro said.

"It's been a great experience. It's helped me meet people like me," Wilson said.