Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; $200+ worth of meat stolen

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman's Food Market on Nov. 26.

Police say two unknown suspects, one male and one female, stole $243.64 worth of meat products. The suspects left in a white GMC Savana with Wisconsin registration plate AKR8729 without paying or attempting to pay.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact MFPD Officer Schwechel, reference case number 22-030883.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.