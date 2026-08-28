Menomonee Falls theft; custom piece of fabricated machinery stolen
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for the people who they say stole a "custom fabricated piece of machinery" outside a business on Thursday, Aug. 27.
Theft details
What we know:
According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, just after 9:30 a.m., three suspects stole the fabricated piece of machinery (pictured below) from outside a business on Megal Drive.
Stolen item
Three suspects arrived in an all-white Ford E-350 box truck with no markings, no license plates, and with the large rear door apparently missing.
Ford E-350 box truck
Suspects next to the truck
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects, please contact Officer Hildenbrand at the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700. Case#: 26-021984.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.
The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department sent FOX6 the information and pictures via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.