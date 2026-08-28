Menomonee Falls theft; custom piece of fabricated machinery stolen

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The Brief A "custom fabricated piece of machinery" was stolen from a Menomonee Falls business on Thursday morning, Aug. 27. Police say three suspects arrived in a white Ford E-350 box truck with no plates, markings, or rear door. Anyone with any info on the theft is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.



Menomonee Falls police are looking for the people who they say stole a "custom fabricated piece of machinery" outside a business on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Theft details

What we know:

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, just after 9:30 a.m., three suspects stole the fabricated piece of machinery (pictured below) from outside a business on Megal Drive.

Stolen item

Three suspects arrived in an all-white Ford E-350 box truck with no markings, no license plates, and with the large rear door apparently missing.

Ford E-350 box truck

Suspects next to the truck

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects, please contact Officer Hildenbrand at the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700. Case#: 26-021984.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.