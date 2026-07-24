Menomonee Falls Target theft; $2,399 worth of electronics stolen

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The Brief Menomonee Falls police are investigating a retail theft at Target on Shady Lane. Police said the suspect stole $2,399 worth of electronics. Anyone with information is asked to call 262-532-8700 or to contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers.



The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing $2,399 worth of electronics from Target.

Target theft

What we know:

Police said the incident occurred on June 8 at around 6:48 p.m. at the Target on Shady Lane.

The male suspect selected $2,399.97 worth of electronics and left in a white minivan.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 with Case #26-014432.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stopers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the P3 tips app.