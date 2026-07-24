Menomonee Falls Target theft; $2,399 worth of electronics stolen
article
MENOMONEE FALLS - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing $2,399 worth of electronics from Target.
Target theft
What we know:
Police said the incident occurred on June 8 at around 6:48 p.m. at the Target on Shady Lane.
The male suspect selected $2,399.97 worth of electronics and left in a white minivan.
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 with Case #26-014432.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stopers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the P3 tips app.
The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department provided all the information in this post.