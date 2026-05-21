Menomonee Falls Target retail theft; $299 worth of merchandise stolen
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing $299 worth of merchandise from Target.
Target retail theft
What we know:
The Menomonee Falls Police Department said the theft happened on May 18 around 6:30 p.m. at the Target on Shady Lane.
Police said a female suspect entered Target and stole $299.99 worth of merchandise. The suspect was last seen leaving in a white SUV, possibly a GMC.
Police tips
What you can do:
If anyone has any information on the suspect, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 regarding MFPD Case #26-012293.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.
The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department provided information in this report.