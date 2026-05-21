Menomonee Falls Target retail theft; $299 worth of merchandise stolen

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The Brief Menomonee Falls police are investigating a retail theft at Target on Shady Lane. Police said a suspect stole $299 in merchandise. Investigators said the suspect left in a white SUV, possibly a GMC.



Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing $299 worth of merchandise from Target.

Target retail theft

What we know:

The Menomonee Falls Police Department said the theft happened on May 18 around 6:30 p.m. at the Target on Shady Lane.

Police said a female suspect entered Target and stole $299.99 worth of merchandise. The suspect was last seen leaving in a white SUV, possibly a GMC.

Police tips

What you can do:

If anyone has any information on the suspect, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 regarding MFPD Case #26-012293.

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To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.