Menomonee Falls Rogan’s retail theft; police seek public's help

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The Brief Menomonee Falls police are investigating a retail theft at Shoe Station at Rogan’s on Appleton Avenue. Police said the theft happened around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 8. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-532-8700.



Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft at Shoe Station at Rogan’s.

What we know:

The Menomonee Falls Police Department said the theft happened around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, at the store on Appleton Avenue.

Police said an unknown male stole approximately $164.99 worth of shoes.

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Anyone with any information regarding the male’s identity, please contact Officer Grinnell at the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.