Menomonee Falls Rogan’s retail theft; police seek public's help
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MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft at Shoe Station at Rogan’s.
What we know:
The Menomonee Falls Police Department said the theft happened around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, at the store on Appleton Avenue.
Police said an unknown male stole approximately $164.99 worth of shoes.
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Anyone with any information regarding the male’s identity, please contact Officer Grinnell at the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Menomonee Falls Police Department.