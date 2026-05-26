Menomonee Falls Rogan’s retail theft; police seek public's help
article
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft at Shoe Station at Rogan’s.
What we know:
The Menomonee Falls Police Department said the theft happened around 12:37 p.m. on Monday, May 25, at the store at N84W15700 Appleton Ave.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-532-8700. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department provided information.