Menomonee Falls Rogan’s retail theft; police seek public's help

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The Brief Menomonee Falls police are investigating a retail theft at Shoe Station at Rogan’s on Appleton Avenue. Police said the theft happened around 12:37 p.m. Monday. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-532-8700.



Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft at Shoe Station at Rogan’s.

What we know:

The Menomonee Falls Police Department said the theft happened around 12:37 p.m. on Monday, May 25, at the store at N84W15700 Appleton Ave.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-532-8700. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the P3 Tips app.