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Menomonee Falls Rogan’s retail theft; police seek public's help

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Published  May 26, 2026 3:12 PM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Menomonee Falls police are investigating a retail theft at Shoe Station at Rogan’s on Appleton Avenue.
    • Police said the theft happened around 12:37 p.m. Monday.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-532-8700.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft at Shoe Station at Rogan’s.

What we know:

The Menomonee Falls Police Department said the theft happened around 12:37 p.m. on Monday, May 25, at the store at N84W15700 Appleton Ave.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-532-8700. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department provided information.

Crime and Public SafetyMenomonee FallsNews