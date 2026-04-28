Menomonee Falls police investigate shots fired at Woodman’s gas station

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The Brief Menomonee Falls Police responded to a shots fired call at Woodman’s gas station on Hwy 145. No injured victims were found at the scene, though the investigation remains active. Police say suspect information is not yet available.



Menomonee Falls police are investigating a shots fired incident at a Woodman’s gas station on Tuesday, April 28.

What we know:

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, officers and detectives responded to a report of gunfire at the Woodman’s gas station near Hwy 145 and Bradley.

Police said no victims with injuries were found at the scene, but noted the investigation is still in its early stages.

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Authorities say no additional details are available at this time. Suspect information has not yet been released.