Police chase ends in Thiensville; car stolen, suspect sought

A police chase that started in Menomonee Falls ended in Thiensville on Tuesday night, April 19. The car involved was reportedly stolen.

Thiensville police used "stop sticks" near Cedarburg and Highland roads to stop the fleeing car around 10:40 p.m. The car ultimately came to a stop roughly a mile south of that intersection on Main Street.

The driver got out, Thiensville police said, and started running southwest. Law enforcement, drones and a K-9 unit were all used in a search for the suspect – who was not found.

There was no damage to Thiensville village property, police said, and there is no danger or threat to the community. Anyone with information is asked to call Thiensville police at 262-242-2100.