Menomonee Falls liquor theft; police search for driver of red pickup

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The Brief Menomonee Falls police are seeking to identify a man who they say stole alcohol from Scotty's Beer & Liquor. The individual was seen operating a newer, red GMC Sierra Denali pickup truck during the March 6 incident. Tips can be directed to Menomonee Falls Police or submitted anonymously via Waukesha County Crime Stoppers.



Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say is tied to a liquor theft at Scotty's Beer & Liquor on Silver Spring Drive.

Liquor theft investigation

What we know:

Officials said the crime happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6. The suspect was seen by the reporting person to have been operating a newer, red GMC Sierra Denali pickup truck.

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Call with tips

What you can do:

If you have information that could help identify the man pictured in this post, you are urged to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.