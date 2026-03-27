Menomonee Falls liquor theft; police search for driver of red pickup
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say is tied to a liquor theft at Scotty's Beer & Liquor on Silver Spring Drive.
Liquor theft investigation
What we know:
Officials said the crime happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6. The suspect was seen by the reporting person to have been operating a newer, red GMC Sierra Denali pickup truck.
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Call with tips
What you can do:
If you have information that could help identify the man pictured in this post, you are urged to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Menomonee Falls Police Department.