Menomonee Falls Kwik Trip theft; $200+ worth of groceries stolen

article

The Brief Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing from Kwik Trip in Menomonee Falls. The theft happened on Feb. 14. If anyone has any information, please contact Menomonee Falls Police at 262-532-8700.



Police in Menomonee Falls are looking for two people who they say stole from Kwik Trip.

What we know:

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, on Feb. 14 at about 8:50 a.m., two suspects stole more than $200 worth of groceries from the store on Main Street.

Police tips

What you can do:

If anyone has any information on either suspect, please contact Menomonee Falls Police Officer Hans Naker at 262-532-8700 reference MFPD Case #26-004551.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.