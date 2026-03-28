Menomonee Falls HomeGoods theft, police seek suspect
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Police are looking for a person accused of stealing $190 in merchandise from the Menomonee Falls HomeGoods.
According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, on Sunday, March 22, just after 2 p.m., a woman (pictured) left the HomeGoods store with $190.24 worth of unpaid merchandise.
She was last seen leaving in a white sedan, potentially 2011-2014 Dodge Charger.
Suspect vehicle
Police tips
What you can do:
If you can help with identifying the suspect, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700, reference case 26-007161.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the P3 Tips App.
The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department sent FOX6 the information via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.