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Menomonee Falls HomeGoods theft, police seek suspect

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Published  March 28, 2026 11:27am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

HomeGoods theft suspect

The Brief

    • Menomonee Falls police are looking for a person accused of stealing from HomeGoods.
    • Police say the woman stole about $190 worth of goods back on Sunday, March 22.
    • If you have any info, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Police are looking for a person accused of stealing $190 in merchandise from the Menomonee Falls HomeGoods.

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, on Sunday, March 22, just after 2 p.m., a woman (pictured) left the HomeGoods store with $190.24 worth of unpaid merchandise.

She was last seen leaving in a white sedan, potentially 2011-2014 Dodge Charger.

Suspect vehicle

Police tips

What you can do:

If you can help with identifying the suspect, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700, reference case 26-007161.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the P3 Tips App.

The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department sent FOX6 the information via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.

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