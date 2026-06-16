Menomonee Falls hit-and-run, man wanted for attempted homicide

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of intentionally hitting his father with a car. It happened on St. Thomas Drive in Menononee Falls on Saturday, June 13. The man is charged with attempted homicide, and an arrest warrant has been issued.



A Milwaukee man is accused of trying to kill his father when he hit him with a car in Menomonee Falls and drove away on Saturday, according to prosecutors.

In court:

The Waukesha County District Attorney's Office charged Lenzy Ward, 23, with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and hit-and-run involving great bodily harm.

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Court records show a warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday, June 16.

Lenzy Ward (Courtesy: MFPD)

What we know:

Menomonee Falls police were called to St. Thomas Drive, near Shady Lane Elementary School, where it was reported that a car hit a pedestrian, on June 13.

A criminal complaint said the victim's injuries included "extensive head trauma" with a brain bleed, facial structural damage, two broken legs and broken ribs. His shoe was found roughly 15 yards away from where he landed.

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"He was breathing, but you could tell he was struggling to breathe," said Samantha Porter, a nurse and neighbor who told FOX6 News she ran over to help. "I just talked to him and let him know what was going on the whole time."

Investigators later found the car, a Ford with front-end damage that included a smashed windshield, but not the driver. Police did not say where they found the car.

Suspect's car in Menomonee Falls hit-and-run

Witness statements

What they're saying:

The complaint said a family member told police that Ward was the driver and Ward's father was the victim. She said they were playing basketball when an argument started, and they were yelling back and forth. She said as the argument continued, Ward got into his girlfriend's car, drove off, turned around and sped toward his father – hitting him.

Four other witnesses also described an argument before the car hit the victim, court filings said. One witness said the victim was banging on the parked car's window before it took off, and another witness said the victim was "swinging his fist" toward the suspect.

Prosecutors said all four witnesses also described the suspect driving off, turning around and speeding toward the victim before hitting him in the street. One of the witnesses said he saw the car "intentionally swerve" toward the victim while driving 40–50 mph.

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