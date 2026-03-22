Menomonee Falls hit-and-run; police seek suspect, vehicle

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The Brief The Menomonee Falls Police Department responded to a hit-and-run at Metro Market on Saturday. Police say a suspect driving a dark gray sedan struck an unoccupied vehicle and fled the parking lot. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MFPD at (262) 532-8700.



Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash in a grocery store parking lot.

What we know:

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, officers responded to the Metro Market at N95W18351 County Line Rd. around 11:54 a.m. on Saturday, March 21. Police say the suspect, who was driving a dark gray sedan, struck an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot before leaving the scene.

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Authorities released images of the suspect and vehicle and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MFPD at (262) 532-8700.