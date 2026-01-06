Menomonee Falls hit-and-run crash; police seek help locating vehicle

article

The Brief Menomonee Falls police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on Jan. 1. Police say the driver ran a red light near County Line Road and Appleton Avenue, striking another vehicle. Authorities are searching for a black Mazda 3 bearing California registration of 30773E2.



Menomonee Falls police are seeking the public's assistance in locating the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Jan. 1.

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near County Line Road and Appleton Avenue.

Police said the suspect ran a red light and struck another vehicle. The suspect vehicle, described as a black Mazda 3 bearing California registration of 30773E2, continued eastbound on County Line Road from the crash scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this incident, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department, reference case 26-000022.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.