Menomonee Falls hit-and-run crash; police seek help locating vehicle

Published  January 6, 2026 9:35am CST
Crime and Public Safety
Menomonee Falls hit-and-run crash

The Brief

    • Menomonee Falls police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on Jan. 1.
    • Police say the driver ran a red light near County Line Road and Appleton Avenue, striking another vehicle.
    • Authorities are searching for a black Mazda 3 bearing California registration of 30773E2.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are seeking the public's assistance in locating the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Jan. 1. 

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near County Line Road and Appleton Avenue. 

Police said the suspect ran a red light and struck another vehicle. The suspect vehicle, described as a black Mazda 3 bearing California registration of 30773E2, continued eastbound on County Line Road from the crash scene. 

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this incident, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department, reference case 26-000022. 

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Menomonee Falls Police Department. 

