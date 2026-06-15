Menomonee Falls hit-and-run; adult son accused of running down father
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian at St. Thomas Drive and Roosevelt Drive on Saturday evening, June 13. The incident involved a father and his adult son.
Hit-and-run crash
What we know:
The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said their investigation revealed the victim was intentionally struck by a vehicle operated by his adult son after the two had been involved in a verbal argument. The suspect vehicle fled the area immediately after the crash, police said.
Menomonee Falls police say the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
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The vehicle in the incident has been recovered, and a temporary felony warrant has been issued for the suspect, officials said.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Menomonee Falls Police Department.