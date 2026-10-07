The Brief A man convicted in a Menomonee Falls gas station shootout has been sentenced. Police said he pointed a gun at a victim, the victim shot at him, and he returned fire. A case against the man's brother was dismissed earlier this year.



A man convicted in a Menomonee Falls gas station shootout that happened earlier this year has been sentenced to prison.

Prison sentence

In Court:

The Waukesha County District Attorney's Office charged Rodrick Stewart, 18, with three felonies and three misdemeanors.

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Court records show Stewart pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in August, and the other charges were dismissed.

Rodrick Stewart

Judge Michael Aprahamian sentenced Stewart to seven-and-a-half years in prison and five years of extended supervision on Friday, Oct. 2.

The district attorney's office had charged 19-year-old Ralph Stewart, Rodrick's brother, with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. The case against him was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled in the future, in July.

The backstory:

It all unfolded at a Menomonee Falls gas station, off Highway 145 north of Leon Road, on April 28. Investigators said the brothers parked next to a Honda Accord at the gas pump. Rodrick got out with a gun and talked to his brother, who then moved their car.

Investigators said the brothers approached a man in the Honda, there was a confrontation and Rodrick pointed a gun at the victim twice before the victim shot at him. Prosecutors said Rodrick then fired "at least three and possibly four" shots back at the victim's car. The victim later told police that Ralph robbed him a year earlier when they were gambling in Brown Deer.

Innocent people were caught in the crossfire. Investigators said one woman pumping gas grabbed her daughter from the back seat and pushed her to the ground.