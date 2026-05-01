Menomonee Falls gas station shootout; 2 brothers accused

The Brief Brothers Ralph and Rodrick Stewart were charged with attempted homicide after a daylight shootout erupted at a Menomonee Falls gas station. The victim identified Ralph Stewart as having robbed him during a gambling incident a year prior. The brothers' mother identified both suspects for police.



Newly-released video shows what happened when gunfire erupted at Woodman's in Menomonee Falls this week.

Menomonee Falls shooting investigation

What we know:

Prosecutors charged two brothers on Friday, May 1, with multiple felonies – including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Investigators said it is a miracle that no one was hurt.

Ralph Stewart, Rodrick Stewart

The video shows a shootout at the Woodman's gas station in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, April 28.

"It’s only by the grace of god that no one was hit by this," said Daniel Tombasco, the prosecutor handling the case.

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Menomonee Falls gas station shootout

Investigators say 19-year-old Ralph Stewart was behind the wheel of a Chevy Malibu. The car is seen parking right next to a Honda Accord at the gas pump. Police said 18-year-old Rodrick Stewart got out of the car with a gun and talked with his brother. Ralph then moved the car.

What they're saying:

"He did so in such a manner from the state’s perspective to make it easier for them to leave the crime scene," Tombasco said.

Menomonee Falls gas station shootout

The brothers approached the man in the Honda. There was a confrontation. Police said Rodrick pointed a gun at the victim twice before the victim shot at him.

"And then this defendant reciprocated in kind by firing at least three and possibly four shots back at Victim A’s vehicle as he left the scene," Tombasco said.

Menomonee Falls gas station shootout

Innocent people were caught in the crossfire. Investigators said one woman pumping gas grabbed her daughter from the back seat and pushed her to the ground.

"If I’m a parent, I can’t think of any scarier place to be," said Waukesha County Court Commissioner David Herring.

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The victim later told police Ralph robbed him a year ago when they were gambling in Brown Deer.

Ralph and Rodrick's mother ultimately identified both of her sons for police. She convinced Rodrick to turn himself in.

What's next:

The shooting took place on Rodrick's 18th birthday. It is not known whether the brothers knew the victim was going to be at the gas station.

Ralph Stewart, Rodrick Stewart

Rodrick's cash bond was set at $750,000. Ralph's bond was set at $250,000.