Menomonee Falls CVS retail theft; $300+ worth of merchandise stolen
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from a CVS pharmacy.
CVS retails theft
What we know:
The Menomonee Falls Police Department said the theft happened on April 24 around 8:20 p.m. at the CVS on Appleton Avenue.
Police said two female suspects entered CVS Pharmacy and stole $327.19 worth of merchandise. The two fled the scene in a silver sedan, similar to a Ford Focus.
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Police tips
What you can do:
If anyone has any information on the suspects, please contact Officer Hans Naker of the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 regarding MFPD Case #26-010265.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.
The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department provided information in this report.