Menomonee Falls CVS retail theft; $300+ worth of merchandise stolen

article

The Brief Menomonee Falls police are investigating a retail theft at CVS on Appleton Avenue. Police said two suspects stole more than $300 in merchandise. Investigators said the suspects left in a silver sedan, similar to a Ford Focus.



Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from a CVS pharmacy.

CVS retails theft

What we know:

The Menomonee Falls Police Department said the theft happened on April 24 around 8:20 p.m. at the CVS on Appleton Avenue.

Police said two female suspects entered CVS Pharmacy and stole $327.19 worth of merchandise. The two fled the scene in a silver sedan, similar to a Ford Focus.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police tips

What you can do:

If anyone has any information on the suspects, please contact Officer Hans Naker of the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 regarding MFPD Case #26-010265.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.