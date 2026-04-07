Menomonee Falls CVS retail theft; $1,200 in items stolen
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from a CVS pharmacy.
What we know:
The Menomonee Falls Police Department said the theft happened on Friday, March 13, around 6:13 p.m. at the CVS on Appleton Avenue.
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Police said an unknown man concealed $1,259.83 worth of allergy medication and eye drops before leaving the store without paying.
Investigators said the suspect then entered a white Jeep Compass, believed to be a 2022 to 2026 model, and drove southbound on Appleton Avenue. Police said the license plate is unknown.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.
The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department provided information in this report.