Menomonee Falls CVS retail theft; $1,200 in items stolen

article

The Brief Menomonee Falls police are investigating a retail theft at CVS on Appleton Avenue. Police said a suspect stole more than $1,200 in allergy medication and eye drops. Investigators said the suspect left in a white Jeep Compass heading southbound.



Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from a CVS pharmacy.

What we know:

The Menomonee Falls Police Department said the theft happened on Friday, March 13, around 6:13 p.m. at the CVS on Appleton Avenue.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police said an unknown man concealed $1,259.83 worth of allergy medication and eye drops before leaving the store without paying.

Investigators said the suspect then entered a white Jeep Compass, believed to be a 2022 to 2026 model, and drove southbound on Appleton Avenue. Police said the license plate is unknown.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.