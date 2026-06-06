Menomonee Falls CVS Pharmacy theft, police seek suspect

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The Brief Police are looking for a suspect wanted for a theft at a Menomonee Falls CVS Pharmacy. The theft happened back on May 22. Police say the suspect stole more than $600 in goods and left in a newer model black Mercedes-Benz, possibly a GLA250.



Police are looking for the suspect wanted for the theft of more than $600 worth of products from a Menomonee Falls pharmacy.

Theft and suspect information

What we know:

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, the theft happened on May 22 at the CVS Pharmacy at Pilgrim and Appleton.

Police say the suspect concealed and left the store with $662.90 worth of eye drops, allergy medications, and nasal strips without trying to pay. The suspect is described as a male, Black, with long braided hair.

Theft suspect

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He arrived and left in a newer model black Mercedes-Benz, possibly a GLA250.

Suspect vehicle

Police tips

What you can do:

Any agency with similar thefts or information to help with identifying the suspect is asked to please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700, reference case #26-012741, Officer Tank.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the Crime Stoppers website, or through the P3 Tips app.