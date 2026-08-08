Menomonee Falls CVS Pharmacy theft; police seek 2 suspects

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The Brief Menomonee Falls police are investigating a retail theft at CVS on Appleton Avenue that happened on Saturday, Aug. 1. Police said two female suspects stole a large amount of cosmetic and hygiene products. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.



Menomonee Falls police are investigating a retail theft at CVS on Appleton Avenue that happened on Saturday, Aug. 1.

CVS theft

What we know:

Two female suspects stole a large amount of cosmetic and hygiene products and placed them into bags they had brought into the store with them.

The two suspects were in a maroon four-door sedan with no license plates.

Police said the incident happened around 4:31 p.m.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 with Case #26-019482.