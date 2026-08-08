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Menomonee Falls CVS Pharmacy theft; police seek 2 suspects

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published August 8, 2026 9:32 PM CDT
Published August 8, 2026 9:32 PM CDT
article

Menomonee Falls Police Department

The Brief

    • Menomonee Falls police are investigating a retail theft at CVS on Appleton Avenue that happened on Saturday, Aug. 1.
    • Police said two female suspects stole a large amount of cosmetic and hygiene products.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

MENOMONEE FALLS - Menomonee Falls police are investigating a retail theft at CVS on Appleton Avenue that happened on Saturday, Aug. 1.

CVS theft

What we know:

Two female suspects stole a large amount of cosmetic and hygiene products and placed them into bags they had brought into the store with them. 

The two suspects were in a maroon four-door sedan with no license plates.

Police said the incident happened around 4:31 p.m.  

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 with Case #26-019482.

The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department provided all the information in this post.

NewsMenomonee FallsCrime and Public Safety