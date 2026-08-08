Menomonee Falls CVS Pharmacy theft; police seek 2 suspects
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MENOMONEE FALLS - Menomonee Falls police are investigating a retail theft at CVS on Appleton Avenue that happened on Saturday, Aug. 1.
CVS theft
What we know:
Two female suspects stole a large amount of cosmetic and hygiene products and placed them into bags they had brought into the store with them.
The two suspects were in a maroon four-door sedan with no license plates.
Police said the incident happened around 4:31 p.m.
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 with Case #26-019482.
The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department provided all the information in this post.