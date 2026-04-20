Menomonee Falls cat sanctuary seeks help after recent flooding

The Brief Doodles Ranch & Sanctuary in Menomonee Falls flooded twice in under a year after severe storms. Founder Jennifer Alvarez cares for about 30 special needs cats, many deemed unadoptable by other rescues. Alvarez is raising funds again after rebuilding from an August flood that brought four feet of water.



A Menomonee Falls nonprofit that cares for dozens of special needs cats is asking for help after its basement flooded for the second time in less than a year.

What we know:

Jennifer Alvarez, founder of Doodles Ranch & Sanctuary, said the space is usually a safe haven for about 30 cats with medical or physical needs, many of which come from other rescues.

Last week’s storms once again flooded her basement, which had already been rebuilt after a similar disaster in August.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

That earlier flood brought up to four feet of water, forcing Alvarez to tear down walls, rip up carpet and replace months of supplies. She raised about $9,000 to renovate the space and buy new appliances.

Now, she’s facing the same situation again.

What they're saying:

"Most of the cats are from other rescues that can’t find – they don’t think they are adoptable," Alvarez said. "Forget about if it rains again. I said, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to leave my house!’"

FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell said waterways like the nearby Menomonee River swelled to around eight feet during the recent storms.

"This is the most severe April that has ever been recorded in Wisconsin," Haswell said. "By the time it gets into basements and homes and businesses, it has been through who knows what. It would be mixed with sewer water or runoff from fields and pesticides."

That raises concerns about keeping the cats safe and healthy. But lately, for her nonprofit, it’s been a struggle to stay afloat.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"You save these cats and give them the life that nobody else would give them and then you feel like [...] There’s literally nothing you can do," she said. "The water – you can’t stop it."

Alvarez said two cats died in the August flood, but all survived last week’s storms.

What you can do:

She is now again turning to the public for support as she works to recover. A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the cost of repairs, replacement supplies, and ongoing care for the cats.