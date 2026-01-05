Menomonee Falls Best Buy theft, more than $1,000 in merchandise stolen
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Police in Menomonee Falls are looking for two people who they say stole more than $1,000 dollars in merchandise from Best Buy back in December.
According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, on Dec. 22, 2025 at about 8:20 p.m., the two suspects (pictured) stole $1,000 in merchandise from the store on Falls Parkway.
Most of the pictures provided show the suspects carrying PlayStation 5 video game consoles.
The two suspects left in a grey/white Toyota sedan. No license plates were seen.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the suspects should contact Officer Hildenbrand at the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700, reference case 25-032598.
The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department sent FOX6 the information via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.