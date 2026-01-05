Menomonee Falls Best Buy theft, more than $1,000 in merchandise stolen

article

The Brief Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing more than $1,000 from the Menomonee Falls Best Buy. The thefts happened back on Dec. 22, 2025. Both suspects left in a white/grey Toyota sedan.



Police in Menomonee Falls are looking for two people who they say stole more than $1,000 dollars in merchandise from Best Buy back in December.

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, on Dec. 22, 2025 at about 8:20 p.m., the two suspects (pictured) stole $1,000 in merchandise from the store on Falls Parkway.

Most of the pictures provided show the suspects carrying PlayStation 5 video game consoles.

The two suspects left in a grey/white Toyota sedan. No license plates were seen.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact Officer Hildenbrand at the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700, reference case 25-032598.