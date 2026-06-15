Menomonee Falls road rage shooting; driver suffers eye injury

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The Brief Shots were fired during a road rage incident in Menomonee Falls on Friday night, June 12. The incident occurred near Maple Road and Christman Road around 11:20 p.m. One person suffered an eye injury from gunfire debris.



One person was taken to the hospital with an eye injury after shots were fired during a road rage incident in Menomonee Falls on Friday night, June 12.

What we know:

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Maple Road and Christman Road in Menomonee Falls at approximately 11:20 p.m. for a reported crash and shots fired.

Police determined that the road rage incident began near County Line Road and Bancroft Drive.

As the vehicles headed south on Maple Road, shots were fired, and the victim's vehicle along with a nearby residence were struck.

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The operator of the vehicle struck by gunfire suffered a significant, non-life-threatening eye injury from gunfire debris and was hospitalized for treatment.

Investigators believe the suspect and the victim did not know each other.