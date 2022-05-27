Memorial Day weekend: AAA predicts 741,000 Wisconsinites will travel

Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest in three years, building on a travel resurgence that began earlier this spring. AAA predicts nearly 741,000 Wisconsinites will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend. That’s a 7.4% increase over 2021.

Nationally, it’s a similar story. More than 39.2 million Americans will travel for the holiday weekend. The 8.3% increase from 2021 puts travel volumes in line with 2017 figures, according to AAA.

"By the looks of this Memorial Day travel forecast, the summer travel season is off to a sizzlin’ start," said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "People are more comfortable traveling now than any other time in the past two years, and travel bookings are a reflection of that. Reservations for flights, hotels, and cruises for Memorial Day weekend are twice as strong as last year’s holiday and that momentum will likely carry into the summer."

Additionally, AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road for Memorial Day weekend. The Auto Club Group is reactivating its Tow to Go program for the holiday period, providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

Tow to Go is active from 6pm Friday, May 27th – 6am Tuesday, May 31st

It’s available in selects states/locations (see below)

Should be treated as a last resort

All Travel Modes Rebound

A recent AAA survey found that Wisconsinites are more comfortable traveling now than any time during the past two years. That increased comfort is driving growth in all modes of transportation this year, especially air travel.

"Surging demand and weather have challenged flight schedules since the beginning of the year," Haas continued. "With the type of volume we anticipate going forward, we still recommend the safety net of a travel agent and travel insurance. Both are lifesavers if something unexpectedly derails your travel plans."

90% of Travelers will Drive, Despite Record-High Gas Prices

Despite historically high gas prices, 90% of Memorial Day travelers plan to travel by car and over 678,000 Wisconsinites are forecast to take a holiday road trip. That’s 4.2% more than last year’s holiday weekend.

Gas prices for Memorial Day are likely to be the highest on record. A combination of tightening global supplies and strong demand are the main culprits behind this unprecedented pain at the pump.

As of press time, the average price for gasoline in Wisconsin is $4.28 per gallon. Previously, Memorial Day travelers found pump price averages of $2.80 in and in 2019, and $2.90 in 2018. The highest average price recorded on Memorial Day was $3.93 per gallon in 2008.

"Coming out of this 2-year pandemic, Wisconsinites are eager to travel again, and it doesn’t seem like record high gas prices or other inflationary pressures will stop them," said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "Many may look at cost cutting measures to offset the added expense, like driving shorter distances, staying in a less expensive hotel, or spending less on shopping, dining and entertainment."

Travel Prices

