Memorial Day deals at Johnsonville Marketplace

Johnsonville Marketplace is a one-stop grilling shop and the only place to get more than 70 Johnsonville U.S. retail products and the company’s own beer, root beer, and mustards and locally baked brat buns!

Summer grilling starts with Johnsonville and the summer grilling season (un)officially begins Memorial Day. But every day is grilling season at Johnsonville! You can't even spell sausage without USA!

Johnsonville Marketplace is offering a military discount this weekend. Just show your military ID and get 10% off anything in the store.

It's gonna smell like grilling out there America as grillers exercise their right to mix it up — not just hamburgers and hotdogs. It’s a thrill to introduce something new to the grill! Try limited edition Firecracker Spicy Sausage and Chorizo Sausage, Sweet & Spicy BBQ Seasoned Sausage, Jalapeno & Cheddar Bratwurst and what’s summer without Summer Sausage, now available in bulk.