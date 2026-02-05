Expand / Collapse search

Melting Pot in Brookfield; 4-course experience with interactive dining

Published  February 5, 2026 7:27am CST
About Melting Pot

Brian Kramp is in Brookfield where cheese fondue has been a must for more than 20 years.

    • Dinner at Melting Pot is an experience like no other where you get to cook right at your table.
    • Brian Kramp is seeing what makes a night out in Brookfield one to remember.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Melting Pot is known for a signature 4-course experience with interactive dining the entire family can dig into. Brian Kramp is in Brookfield where cheese fondue has been a must for more than 20 years.

An experience like no other

Dinner at Melting Pot is an experience like no other where you get to cook right at your table. Brian Kramp is seeing what makes a night out in Brookfield one to remember.

Chocolate Fondue Flaming Turtle

Brian Kramp is sampling a decadent dessert of chocolate that’s melted with caramel, flambéed, then topped with candied pecans.

Cheesy and delicious

Brian Kramp is at Melting Pot in Brookfield where their focus is your Perfect Night Out.

Unique dining experience

Brian Kramp is in Brookfield where melted cheese may win over your Valentine’s heart.

Kids eat free on Sunday

Brian Kramp is at Melting Pot in Brookfield where your little ones become little chefs.

