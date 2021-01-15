Meijer unveils multiple ways to register for COVID-19 vaccine
MILWAUKEE - Meijer announced on Friday, Jan. 15 that it now has multiple ways to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
A news release indicates Milwaukee-area residents can now register for the COVID-19 vaccine at 12 Meijer locations in Wisconsin, including at locations in Greenfield, Grafton, Kenosha, Oak Creek, Sussex, Waukesha, Wauwatosa, and West Bend.
- Simply text COVID to the number 75049 and they will receive a link to register.
- Individuals can go online to https://clinic.meijer.com/.
- Visit a Meijer pharmacy
The release says individuals must answer three brief questions that allow Meijer pharmacies to properly determine which vaccine phase the patient is in.
As COVID-19 vaccines are received, customers will be contacted with a date for their vaccine. They will also be able to decline the date offered, while staying in the registration group for a future date or opt out of the process if they change their mind or have already received the vaccine.
