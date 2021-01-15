Meijer unveils multiple ways to register for COVID-19 vaccine

article

Meijer announced on Friday, Jan. 15 that it now has multiple ways to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

A news release indicates Milwaukee-area residents can now register for the COVID-19 vaccine at 12 Meijer locations in Wisconsin, including at locations in Greenfield, Grafton, Kenosha, Oak Creek, Sussex, Waukesha, Wauwatosa, and West Bend.

Simply text COVID to the number 75049 and they will receive a link to register. https://clinic.meijer.com/. Individuals can go online to Visit a Meijer pharmacy

The release says individuals must answer three brief questions that allow Meijer pharmacies to properly determine which vaccine phase the patient is in.

As COVID-19 vaccines are received, customers will be contacted with a date for their vaccine. They will also be able to decline the date offered, while staying in the registration group for a future date or opt out of the process if they change their mind or have already received the vaccine.