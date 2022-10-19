Meijer administering updated COVID boosters to patients ages 5-11

article

Meijer pharmacies are now administering updated COVID-19 boosters to patients ages 5-11 at each of the retailer’s pharmacies across the Midwest.

"While life has returned to normal for many, it’s important to remain vigilant and continue to protect your loved ones from the most common strains of the COVID virus that are currently circulating," said Jackie Morse, Vice President of Pharmacy for the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer. "Our pharmacies provided many important services throughout the pandemic, and this updated vaccine is another key example of our commitment to our customers and our team members."

The CDC recommends that people, ages 5 years and older, receive one updated (bivalent) booster if it has been at least 2 months since their last COVID-19 vaccine dose. The updated COVID-19 booster targets the most commonly circulating BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron strains and is now available for Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

To schedule an appointment, text "COVID" to 75049, visit Clinic.Meijer.com, or call a local Meijer pharmacy. Walk-in vaccine appointments are also available.

Customers are required to wear masks during the vaccination’s administration. Most Meijer pharmacies have private consultation rooms where patients can receive their immunizations.

Additionally, the CDC says it’s safe to receive both the updated COVID booster and the flu vaccine at the same time. Meijer encourages its customers to save time and schedule a flu shot by texting "flu" to 75049.

Vaccinations at Meijer may also count as prescription credits in the mPerks Pharmacy Rewards Program, which allows customers to earn savings on future purchases in the store.