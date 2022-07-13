Mega Millions jackpot soars to $480M after no Tuesday winner

The Mega Millions jackpot just climbed to $480 million after no one matched all six numbers to win Tuesday night’s drawing.

The new prize is now the 10th largest in the game’s history. Currently the record for largest jackpot is set at $1.5 billion in October 2018. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million, according to the lottery game

The winning numbers for Tuesday were 4, 7, 10, 45, 64 and Mega Ball 12, were 4-7-10-45-65 and a Megaplier of 12.

Friday night will be the date of the next drawing.

