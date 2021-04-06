Meet the people behind the masks at vaccine site in Milwaukee

For nearly a month, people from all across the country and federal government were mobilized to Milwaukee to administer thousands of COVID-19 vaccines. Starting Tuesday, April 6, the Wisconsin Center became a federally-operated vaccination clinic, expanding its ability to offer the vaccine.

FOX6 News met some of the people behind the masks as their work in the Cream City came to a close.

"My uncle was a firefighter for Pasadena," said Dan Ware, paramedic. "He was like, my father figure. He actually passed away in the line of duty."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android



Ware followed the same path and is now studying to become a doctor.



"Seeing how we started with it and how we’re progressing now and transitioning is really good," said Ware.



Ware fell ill twice with COVID-19 in California, going in and out of COVID wards. The father of two loves boating and camping and fishing with his two young children but said he'll miss the people he's met along the way.

Advertisement



"I am loving every minute that I am here because we have bonded," said Ware.



"Being on the other side of the spectrum, is awesome," said Salina Shubik.



Shubik would know. What was supposed to be a week in New York City in March 2020 turned into two months for the Western Michigan University student.



"Definitely had seen a lot of things I had not seen back home," said Shubik.



Now, the soon-to-be nursing student has helped vaccinate thousands in Milwaukee.



"It’s touching," said Shubik. "You didn’t realize what everyone was going through."



"It’s been really overwhelming for a lot of people," said Ceirra Davis. "It’s humbling and I’m very grateful to be a part of it."



Davis is an EMT from Mountain Home, Idaho.

"I’ve been collecting state flowers from the states that I go to," said Davis. "Delaware, it’s a peach blossom. Maryland is a black-eyed Susan."



She'll be adding the common blue violet to her collection.



"It’s just a little reminder of what I did, where I was and where I’m going," said Davis.



Davis loves to travel and does what she does because she loves to help others.



"Any small step that anybody takes is leading towards a bigger picture, and if everybody puts their best foot forward and does what they can, I think what we can all have a really nice life and make the world a better place," said Davis.



"It’s like, a great brotherhood when you meet all these different agencies, and you choose just to come together and complete it as a team," said Alan Wetzel. "It’s been a great team effort."



By day, Wetzel is the structural fire manager for the National Park Service Alaska Region. For three weeks, the husband and father's been jabbing vaccines in Milwaukee. A lover of the outdoors and hunting, swapping snapping selfies with grizzlies for the Bronze Fonz, he said he's humbled to be a part of a larger goal, Milwaukee or not.



"I know this is one step, and I certainly, this is one of the things I enjoy doing so it was an opportunity to do something outside of my daily job," said Wetzel. "It was a great opportunity to come down here."