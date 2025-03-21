Milwaukee death investigation near 30th and Galena
article
MILWAUKEE - A death investigation is underway in Milwaukee on Friday morning, March 21.
What we know:
The Milwaukee County medical examiner tells FOX6 News they were called out to the area near 30th and Galena.
What we don't know:
FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.