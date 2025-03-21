Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee death investigation near 30th and Galena

Published  March 21, 2025 8:05am CDT
Milwaukee
30th and Galena, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • A death investigation is underway near 30th and Galena in Milwaukee.
    • The medical examiner was called to the scene for one person.
    • This is a developing story.

MILWAUKEE - A death investigation is underway in Milwaukee on Friday morning, March 21. 

What we know:

The Milwaukee County medical examiner tells FOX6 News they were called out to the area near 30th and Galena. 

What we don't know:

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. 

