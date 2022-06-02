Medical emergency leads to crash in Somers; driver dead

Kenosha officials were called to the Village of Somers for a serious crash around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Initial reports indicated that a black 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on County Highway A, crossed the center line, and crashed into a utility pole in the north ditch line.

According to deputies on scene, the operator and sole occupant was transported to a local hospital by Somers rescue and was later pronounced deceased. The driver’s death is believed to be a result of a medical emergency and not a result of the crash. He was identified as a 71-year-old man from Kenosha, WI. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.