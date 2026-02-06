Measles case confirmed in Walworth County via Milwaukee Mitchell Airport

article

The Brief Wisconsin health officials have identified another case of measles, this one in a person that flew into Milwaukee Mitchell and went to Walworth County. People who traveled on a Southwest Flight from Phoenix to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport or were present at the airport on Jan. 29, 2026 from10:31 p.m. to 12:31 a.m. may have been exposed. Health officials are working to notify other people on that flight and other people who may have been in the area at the time.



A case of measles has been confirmed in a person who traveled through Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Walworth County.

Case confirmed in Walworth County

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the case is linked to a confirmed case in another state, and comes as DHS' Wisconsin Wastewater Monitoring Program also detected measles in untreated wastewater collected in Walworth County. This is the first detection of measles in wastewater in Wisconsin.

DHS says the case was exposed to measles out of state and is not linked to current confirmed cases in Waukesha County and Dane County. No additional personal identifying or health information will be released by DHS.

Identifying exposures

Big picture view:

Health officials are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to the measles virus. Health officials will reach out directly to people identified as close contacts to the individual.

People who traveled on Southwest Flight WN 266 from Phoenix to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport or were present at the airport on Jan. 29, 2026 during the time period of 10:31 p.m. to 12:31 a.m. may have been exposed to measles.

There are no known public exposure locations in Walworth County at this time.

If additional public exposure locations are identified, they will be updated on the DHS Outbreaks and Investigations webpage.

Measles information

What we know:

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be spread from person to person through the air and can stay in the air for two hours after a sick person coughs or sneezes. It is so contagious that if one person gets it, up to 90% of the people around them may also become infected if they are not vaccinated.

Symptoms of measles typically appear approximately 10 to 21 days after exposure, and include:

Runny nose

High fever (may be greater than 104°F)

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis ("pink eye")

A red rash with raised bumps that starts at the hairline and moves to the arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

Measles can cause serious health complications, including pneumonia, brain damage, and deafness, and can sometimes be deadly. One in four people who get measles in the United States will be hospitalized.

Anyone developing symptoms of measles should stay home (do not go to work, school, shopping, or use public transportation) and call their doctor's office or clinic before visiting so they can take precautions to ensure other patients are not exposed to the virus.

Measles can be prevented with the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine (MMR). Two doses of the measles vaccine are 97% effective at preventing the disease. DHS encourages all Wisconsinites to check their vaccination status to make sure they and their family are protected from measles. In general, people born before 1957 are considered immune and do not need a vaccine. All other adults without laboratory evidence of immunity should have at least one dose of measles-containing vaccine, and children should have two doses. Find more information about who should get a measles vaccine on the DHS measles webpage.

People can check the Wisconsin Immunization Registry or contact their health provider or local health department to see if they or their child has been vaccinated to protect against measles.

Anyone who is not vaccinated against measles can get vaccinated at their regular health care provider, local clinic, or pharmacy. Local health departments can help determine what vaccines are needed. Get free, confidential assistance finding a doctor or clinic by dialing 211. Anyone who is pregnant, has children under the age of 12 months, or is otherwise not able to receive the MMR vaccine can contact their doctor or community clinic for guidance.

Find more information on the DHS measles webpage.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any updates to public exposure locations will be shared broadly and be posted to the DHS Outbreaks and Investigations page.