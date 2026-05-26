MCTS summer service changes begin June 7; what you need to know

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The Brief The Milwaukee County Transit System summer service changes start on June 7. Midday service is returning to the following routes on weekdays with no changes to weekend schedules. The seasonal updates also include schedule adjustments on 15 routes.



The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Tuesday, May 26 that its 2026 summer service changes will go into effect beginning Sunday, June 7.

The changes will restore mid-day service to four routes using 2026 Milwaukee County Budget contingency funds.

These seasonal updates will also feature schedule adjustments on 15 routes to improve reliability based on feedback from riders and drivers.

Additionally, the plan includes two routing updates and modifications to accommodate current and future street construction across Milwaukee County.

Mid-day service

What we know:

Mid-day service is returning to the following routes on weekdays with no changes to weekend schedules:

Route 28

Mid-day service returns to Route 28 with buses operating between approximately 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on weekdays. Buses will come every 30 minutes during a.m. and p.m. peak times and every 40 minutes mid-day. No change to weekend schedules.

Route 33

Mid-day service returns to the Route 33 with buses operating between 5:45 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on weekdays. Buses will come every 30 minutes during a.m. and p.m. peak times and every 45 minutes mid-day. No change to weekend schedules.

Route 34

Mid-day service returns to the Route 34 with buses operating between 5:00 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. on weekdays. Buses will come every 32-35 minutes during a.m. and p.m. peak times and every 32 minutes mid-day. No change to weekend schedules.

Route 55

Mid-day service returns to the Route 55 with buses operating between 5:30 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. on weekdays. Buses will come every 30 minutes throughout the day. No change to weekend schedules.

Updated Schedules

MCTS will be adjusting schedules for the routes listed below to improve the timeliness of buses for customers and bus operators. For specific details on the updated schedule for each route, visit RideMCTS.com/Schedules

Routes 19, 20, 21, 24, 31, 33, 35, 53, 54, 59, 60, 66, 68, 92, and the RedLine.

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Adjusting Routing

BlueLine

Southbound BlueLine buses will use a new route between 64th and Silver Spring and 60th and Villard. Southbound buses will travel south on 64th Street to Custer Avenue, east on Custer Avenue to 60th Street, and south on 60th Street to the regular route. This means the BlueLine stop at 64th and Villard will no longer be served in the Southbound direction, and the BlueLine stop at 60th and Villard is moving across the street to the northwest corner of the intersection. There is no change for northbound BlueLine buses.

Route 66

Route 66 will now serve UWM and the Upper East Side on weekdays in the summer, maintaining access across the Locust Street bridge throughout the year.

Routes with detours

What we know:

The following routes will be on long-term detours starting or continuing through the summer.

Route 18: Is detouring eastbound only off National Avenue using Greenfield Avenue from Miller Parkway to Layton Boulevard. All trip times have been shifted to accommodate the added detour time.

Route 24: Will continue to detour off the 16th Street Bridge over the Menomonee River Valley. The detour will be in both directions and last until Fall 2026. All trip times have been shifted to accommodate the added detour time.

Route 80: Will continue to detour at Mitchell International Airport, bypassing the cell phone lot and stopping at the north end of departures, near American and United ticketing.

GreenLine: Will continue to detour at Mitchell International Airport, bypassing the cell phone lot and stopping/laying over at the south end of the baggage claim area.

Wisconsin I-94 East-West Project Service Updates

Dig deeper:

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is collaborating with MCTS to minimize the impact of road and bridge closures, detours, and traffic congestion on local bus routes.

Over the course of this eight-year improvement project, MCTS will add one additional weekday bus to the routes most heavily affected by construction.

In addition, below is a list of planned summer detours as construction work continues.

CONNECT 1: May experience congestion along Wisconsin Avenue and Bluemound Road during WisDOT East-West I-94 construction. Time has been added to the schedule to accommodate.

Route 30: May experience congestion along Wisconsin Avenue during WisDOT East-West I-94 construction. Time has been added to the schedule to accommodate.

Route 44U: Will continue to detour due to the closure of the eastbound 68th Street on ramp to I-94. MCTS service to the State Fair park and ride lot is maintained throughout. Trip times have been shifted to accommodate the added detour time.

Route 60: Will continue to detour off 60th Street between Main Street and Bluemound Road, as part of the I-94 construction project. The detour will be in both directions and last until late 2028. All trip times will be shifted to accommodate the added detour time.

PurpleLine: Will continue to detour off 27th Street between Clybourn Street and National Avenue, as part of the I-94 construction project. The detour will be in both directions and last until late 2027. All trip times will be shifted to accommodate the added detour time.