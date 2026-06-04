MCTS projects nearly $500K budget surplus in 2026, officials say

The Brief The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) expects to end 2026 with a $490,000 budget surplus. The financial turnaround is due to adjusted bus routes, federal ARPA funding, and a county board budget amendment. Any surplus funds will be used to help address a much larger $15.7 million budget gap projected for 2027.



The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is projected to end 2026 with a budget surplus, officials said on Thursday, June 4.

MCTS budget surplus

What we know:

Milwaukee County leaders provided that update at a news conference at the Vel Phillips Plaza. County Executive David Crowley said at this time, the surplus totals $490,000.

MCTS staff said the surplus is thanks to a variety of strategies like adjusted bus routes, use of federal ARPA funds, and a budget amendment by the county board to allow extra funding. Officials also noted that fare evasion has dropped from roughly 33% in January to 24% now.

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Milwaukee County Department of Transportation staff said if changes were not made, MCTS would have faced a $14 million budget shortfall this year.

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS)

What they're saying:

"I don’t want to come into every year….also going to be scalable," said Steve Fuentes, MCTS President and CEO.

County DOT staff told FOX6 News that any extra funds earned this year will help the system address a $15.7 million projected budget gap in 2027.