A woman is accused of punching a Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver while she was wanted for another incident on a bus that happened months earlier.

In court:

Prosecutors have now charged 28-year-old Angelica Marks with battery to a public transit operator, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. Her cash bond was set at $2,500 on Saturday.

Court records show Marks was previously charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, and a warrant had been issued for her arrest in the case last April. In that case, she and a man were accused of engaging in sexual behavior on a bus.

Bus driver punched

The backstory:

It happened on Tuesday, Jan. 13. Milwaukee police were called for a "battery in progress" on an MCTS bus near Water and State.

When officers arrived, a criminal complaint said transit security personnel were standing near Marks. An officer asked Marks what happened and if she needed any help, but she didn't say anything.

A transit security guard told the officer that he was waiting for the bus after it was reported that Marks was refusing to get off the bus, per the complaint, which she'd be riding for more than two hours. He said he saw Marks reach around a plastic partition and punch the bus driver. He then removed Marks from the bus.

The complaint said the bus driver told police that she noticed a passenger, later identified as Marks, had been riding for "an extended period of time." The driver asked Marks where she was going, but when they got to that stop, Marks did not get off. The driver notified transit dispatch, who instructed her to pull over at Water and State, so security could remove the passenger.

Court filings said the driver believed Marks must have heard the conversation between her and transit dispatch, because Marks got up as the bus slowed down, walked to the front of the bus, reached around the plastic partition and tried to punch her in the face. The driver shouted and raised her arms to protect her face and was hit on her wrist.

Marks was in custody but continued to provide no response when asked for identifying information, according to the complaint. She did not have any identification on her person and refused to get out of the squad, so officers had to pick up and bring her inside. She continued to refuse to provide her name and refused to stand, so officers had to physically stand her up for photographs and fingerprints. It was not until her prints were submitted to the forensic division that Marks was identified.

Lewd and lascivious

Dig deeper:

At the time of her arrest, Marks was wanted for another incident that happened on an MCTS bus. Prosecutors accused her and a man of engaging in sexual behavior, during which the man's genitals were exposed, in March 2025. Court filings said it was all visible on security camera and "in clear view of anyone on the bus."

That man, 30-year-old Xavier Culpepper, pleaded guilty to lewd and lascivious behavior and was sentenced to three years' probation in October.