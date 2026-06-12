WATCH: MCTS bus driver helps girl alone at night in Milwaukee

The Brief An MCTS bus driver is being hailed as a hero for helping a 12-year-old girl. The girl approached the bus near 27th and Hopkins in the middle of the night. The driver said she was happy to help and doesn't "feel like a hero."



A bus driver is being hailed as a hero after the Milwaukee County Transit System said she helped a 12-year-old girl in the middle of the night.

The backstory:

It happened near 27th and Hopkins just before midnight in February.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MCTS released video from the bus' camera, which showed the 12-year-old getting on the bus and asking the driver, Yanitza Molina, for shelter.

The driver told the girl not to worry and said she'd do something better than that. A supervisor met the bus and helped get the girl to safety.

Bus driver helps 12-year-old girl (Courtesy: MCTS)

What they're saying:

Molina has been an MCTS bus driver for three years and said she loves working the night shift. She used to drive school buses in another state but returned to Milwaukee.

"I don’t feel like a hero. I feel like a mother with a kid," Molina said. "It’s not only because she is a little girl, I’m like this to every single person."

When Molina was a little girl herself, she said she told her mom she wanted to be a bus driver – and her mom laughed, given her size.