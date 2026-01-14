MCTS bus hits parked vehicles, leaves roadway near medical center

article

The Brief An MCTS bus hit two parked vehicles, a spokesperson said, and left the roadway. It happened just outside the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus. No one needed to be transported for any injuries, according to MCTS.



A Milwaukee County Transit System bus hit two parked vehicles, a spokesperson said, and left the roadway on Wednesday morning.

92nd and Wisconsin

What we know:

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. An MCTS spokesperson said a CONNECT 1 bus was headed east on Wisconsin Avenue near 92nd Street at the time.

The bus hit two parked vehicles, and viewer images showed it left the roadway. The driver and two passengers were on the bus at the time, and no one needed to be transported for any injuries.

What we don't know:

FOX6 News asked MCTS if the morning's snowy roads contributed to the incident. The spokesperson said it can't yet say whether conditions contributed, and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The backstory:

CONNECT 1 is a bus rapid transit line that services Wisconsin Avenue, running nine miles from the Watertown Plank Road park-and-ride off I-41 to The Couture at Milwaukee's lakefront. It includes a stop at 92nd and Connell, just north of Wisconsin Avenue, on the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus.

MCTS said bus rapid transit, or BRT, uses tools like dedicated lanes, elevated stations and off-board fare collection to emulate a rail transit line and reduce time spent idling at each bus stop.

CONNECT 1 uses battery-electric buses, which can operate up to 247 miles on a single charge. They recharge during layovers throughout the day.