MCTS $14M budget deficit, Milwaukee County officials provide update
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County officials provided an update on the budget shortfall that Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is facing and what's being done to address it.
MCTS is currently facing a $14 million budget deficit and next year, it could see an even larger deficit.
Addressing the budget deficit
What we know:
MCTS has already been at work in addressing the gap. One piece of the game plan was to reduce certain bus routes, especially during off-peak hours or times when there are fewer passengers in the day.
Those changes began in January 2026 and a second phase started in March.
The 2026 service plan also includes using $9 million in remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
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The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors also approved an additional $4.7 million in funding for 2026.
MCTS says both avenues of funding play a large role in sustaining transit and para-transit services throughout the year.
The Source: FOX6 has previously reported on the budget deficit, and will stream the 9 a.m. press conference with county officials.