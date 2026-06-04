MCTS $14M budget deficit, Milwaukee County officials provide update

The Brief MCTS currently faces a $14 million budget deficit. Changes have already been made to help close the gap, including a reduction to certain bus routes. Milwaukee County officials held a press conference on Thursday, June 4 to discuss the progress.



Milwaukee County officials provided an update on the budget shortfall that Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is facing and what's being done to address it.

MCTS is currently facing a $14 million budget deficit and next year, it could see an even larger deficit.

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Addressing the budget deficit

What we know:

MCTS has already been at work in addressing the gap. One piece of the game plan was to reduce certain bus routes, especially during off-peak hours or times when there are fewer passengers in the day.

Those changes began in January 2026 and a second phase started in March.

The 2026 service plan also includes using $9 million in remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

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The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors also approved an additional $4.7 million in funding for 2026.

MCTS says both avenues of funding play a large role in sustaining transit and para-transit services throughout the year.