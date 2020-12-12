MCSO responds to 16 crashes, 14 disabled vehicles in 17 hours

article

As winter weather made its way across southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 12, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to more than two dozen vehicle-related incidents.

Sixteen crashes and 14 disabled vehicles required a sheriff's deputy response between 9 p.m. Friday night and 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

With slick roads and dropping temperatures, the sheriff's office reminds drivers to reduce speed, keep a safe distance between vehicles and slow down or move over when approaching first responders on the roadway.

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works announced that, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, it deployed more than 100 salt trucks for ice control. The initial operation to treat main routes was done around noon. Trucks were expected to conclude salting residential routes around 5 p.m.

Road conditions could worsen throughout Saturday night. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures could drop well below freezing with standing water and slush still on the roads -- potentially refreezing into slick spots.

