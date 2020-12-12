Expand / Collapse search

MCSO responds to 16 crashes, 14 disabled vehicles in 17 hours

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Winter Weather
Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responds to a crash near Burleigh on I-41

MILWAUKEE - As winter weather made its way across southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 12, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to more than two dozen vehicle-related incidents.

Sixteen crashes and 14 disabled vehicles required a sheriff's deputy response between 9 p.m. Friday night and 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

With slick roads and dropping temperatures, the sheriff's office reminds drivers to reduce speed, keep a safe distance between vehicles and slow down or move over when approaching first responders on the roadway.

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works announced that, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, it deployed more than 100 salt trucks for ice control. The initial operation to treat main routes was done around noon. Trucks were expected to conclude salting residential routes around 5 p.m.

Road conditions could worsen throughout Saturday night. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures could drop well below freezing with standing water and slush still on the roads -- potentially refreezing into slick spots.

SE Wisconsin prepares for winter weather

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, starting at midnight and lasting through 6 p.m. on Saturday.

