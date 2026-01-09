Expand / Collapse search

MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show at State Fair Park Expo Center

Published  January 9, 2026 8:03am CST
Brian Kramp is in West Allis with a sneak peek at the latest in smart home technology, design trends, and construction innovations.

    • Are you thinking of building your dream home or remodeling your current home? If that’s a yes, then this weekend’s home show is for you!
    • Brian Kramp is at the MBA Home Building and Remodeling Show checking out an area that focuses on creating healthier indoor environments.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show is back at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center on Friday, Jan. 9. Brian Kramp is in West Allis with a sneak peek at the latest in smart home technology, design trends, and construction innovations.

Brian Kramp is with the owner of 4D Exteriorscapes who can incorporate fishponds, waterfalls, and even bubbling garden fountains into your landscape.

Brian Kramp is with their President who wants to help you reduce indoor toxins and choose materials that support long-term wellness.

Brian Kramp is with Nonn’s Kitchen & Bath seeing what hot in the new year.

Brian Kramp is at the MBA Home Building and Remodeling Show checking out an area that focuses on creating healthier indoor environments.

Brian Kramp is with a local consulting service that assists homeowners with overseeing and managing the entire planning and building process of D-I-Y house building.

