Expand / Collapse search

MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show: Perfect for anyone looking to build, update

By
Published 
Updated 10:02AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

2022 MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show is perfect for anyone looking to build or update

Brian is at the State Fair Park Expo with a preview of this year’s event.

Whether you’re planning to build your dream home or turn your current house into your forever home, this weekend’s 2022 MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show is perfect for anyone looking to build or update. 

Brian is at the State Fair Park Expo with a preview of this year’s event.

Looking to build a new home but don’t know where to start?

Brian is in West Allis with a builder that’s known for custom, luxury homes throughout our area.

About 2022 MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show (website)

Whether you’re planning to build your dream home from the ground up or turn your current house into your forever home, the 2022 MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show is the premier destination for anyone looking to build or update their home.

During the pandemic more and more people have been utilizing their own yards in different ways

Brian is at the State Fair Expo Center with one of the landscapers that can improve your investment through creative landscape designs, plantings, and maintenance.



The MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show is your one stop shop for the latest product innovations, smart home technologies, and design trends in the home building and remodeling industries!

This weekend, connect with some of the area’s leading home builders, remodelers, and design professionals

Brian is in West Allis getting a preview of the 2022 MBA Home and Remodeling Show with an expert that has helpful advice to turn your dream home or home improvement project into a reality.


Held at the conveniently located Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center, the 2022 Show will connect you to the area’s leading builders, remodelers, and design professionals. You will have the opportunity to interact directly with experts and receive helpful advice to turn your dream home or home improvement project into a reality.

This weekend’s MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show is a one stop shop for the latest product innovations

Brian is checking out some of the most desired kitchen and bath products available in the new year.

MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show is perfect for anyone looking to build or update their home

Brian is at the State Fair Park Expo with a preview of this year’s event.



This show provides the perfect atmosphere to interact, learn, and enjoy. MBA member building and design experts will share their expertise on a variety of subjects including smart home integration, the home building process, and leading-edge home design trends.

Full closure of I-41 from Burleigh Street to Watertown Plank Road
article

Full closure of I-41 from Burleigh Street to Watertown Plank Road

Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Recipe: Smothered pork chops
article

Recipe: Smothered pork chops

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe smothered pork chops.