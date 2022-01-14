MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show: Perfect for anyone looking to build, update

Whether you’re planning to build your dream home or turn your current house into your forever home, this weekend’s 2022 MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show is perfect for anyone looking to build or update.

Brian is at the State Fair Park Expo with a preview of this year’s event.

About 2022 MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show (website)

Whether you’re planning to build your dream home from the ground up or turn your current house into your forever home, the 2022 MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show is the premier destination for anyone looking to build or update their home.





The MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show is your one stop shop for the latest product innovations, smart home technologies, and design trends in the home building and remodeling industries!



Held at the conveniently located Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center, the 2022 Show will connect you to the area’s leading builders, remodelers, and design professionals. You will have the opportunity to interact directly with experts and receive helpful advice to turn your dream home or home improvement project into a reality.





This show provides the perfect atmosphere to interact, learn, and enjoy. MBA member building and design experts will share their expertise on a variety of subjects including smart home integration, the home building process, and leading-edge home design trends.