'Mazel Tov!' Couple married for 54 years renews vows

Ann and Amos Selzer have been married for 54 years and Thursday, they got to renew their love for each other.

Amos is now a resident at Azura Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility in Fox Point — and one day he woke up from a nap wanting a real Jewish wedding.

"He woke up and he said, ‘We have a lot of planning to do,’ and I said ‘planning for what?’ And he said ‘the wedding.’ And I said, ‘what wedding, I don’t know of any wedding?’ And he said ‘OUR wedding!" said Ann.

Azura partners with Second Wind Dreams, a nonprofit that grants wishes for seniors.

When they heard Amos’ dream was to marry his wife in a synagogue, they made it happen.

"I declare you to be once again husband and wife. Mazel Tov!"

Family and friends from all over were able to join the festivities via zoom.

with a warm welcome home and a reception to follow.

"I dove in and learned that this is something he always wanted from the very beginning," said Ann.

A memory was created that they know will last forever.

"We’re about creating moments of joy and through our Mosaic dreams program, we get to create those moments of joy for our residents. When memories fade, it’s the moments that matter and this moment mattered for Amos and Ann," said Justine Barton Azura Director of Mosaic Training and Engagement

"To be married in that way is important to him and I was doing it for him, but it really means a lot to me," said Ann.

